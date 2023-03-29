This is Lamborghini’s first plug-in hybrid

In addition to 3 electric motors, the Revuelto also brings other innovations that have not yet been seen at Lamborghini.

Italian carmaker Lamborghini will have its first in 2024 Plug-in-Hybrid launch. The Lamborghini Scrambled should thereby the Aventador replace as flagship. For Lamborghini and the parent company Volkswagen, it is a step towards electrification. A V12 and 3 electric motors However, this does not mean that the speed, performance and handling of the sports car are left behind. The new Lamborghini Revuelto has a 6.5 liter V12 engine with 813 horsepower. Along with 3 individual electric motors – one in the rear and 2 on the front wheels – the vehicle should be on over 1.000 PS come. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 in 2.5 seconds – making it 0.3 seconds faster than the Aventador.

The Revuelto also has a purely electric driving mode. The range of 3.8 kWh batteries however, leaves a lot to be desired. Purely electrically, just 10 kilometers are possible. The battery pack is charged at the charging station, by braking energy or directly by the motor. He only needs one for this task 6 minutes. Most powerful engine in Lamborghini history The electric motors also make the Revuelto the first Lamborghini model with one Vierradantrieb. Overall, the engine setup is not only more powerful, but at 218 kilograms it is also around 16 kilograms lighter than the Aventador. The main engine was rotated 180 degrees.

Of course, the Revuelto is also from air intake ducts traversed, which ensure an optimal air flow for the combustion engine. This results in the “highest performance in the history of Lamborghini 12-cylinder engines”, as the company itself describes it. First Lamborghini with driver assistance system When designing, Lamborghini was inspired by the aerospace industry, with the scissor doors probably a highlight. The Revuelto will also be the first Lamborghini to feature an advanced driver assistance system features, with Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Departure Warning. This is made possible by cameras, radar and other sensors.

