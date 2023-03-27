This is Lars, the young son of Christian Petersen who is a photographer and dedicated to music

One of the figures who managed to position himself over the years in the world of cooking, his specialty, and in the world of show business, is the chef christian petersen. At 53 years old, he is more than happy with his job present. He was not only part of the jury of “El Gran Premio de la Cocina” for El Trece, but he is also a figure of “El Gourmet” along with his brother, Roberto Petersen.

However, the famous chef not only shares his passion, cooking, on social networks every day, but from time to time shows part of his privacy, as he did this Monday on his Instagram, which has more than 500,000 likes. followers. christian petersen He uploaded some photos with his son Lars and surely left many of his fans surprised.

The cook with his son Lars.

“Good morning, good week,” wrote the Chef, Christian Petersen, by showing himself having breakfast with his son Lars, with whom he chose to taste cheeses for being Cheese Day, according to the professional, and some good mates. As could be seen on Lars’s Instagram account, the young man is dedicated to photography and music.

Lars Peterson.

One of the things that the young man shows the most on his social network are images of cars at different events or presentations, especially retro cars. Although Lars seems to want to keep a low profile, his father shared that image having breakfast together and captivated the fans who follow him.

The luxurious home of chef Christian Petersen

In addition to being one of the most popular and sought-after chefs in the country, and having been recognized with several national and international awards, christian petersen He has been carrying out the project “Los Petersen Cooks” for 25 years with his family.

The luxurious kitchen of the famous cook.

The luxurious property located in the north, shows that passion for wood and of course the kitchen, which is fully equipped. As could be seen in some photos, the rooms are spacious and the white color is the main color of the house.

Part of the chef’s mansion.

In addition to having several rooms, Christian It has a huge library and its own gym. From the lamp holders to the armchairs, the white color is the predominant one. Undoubtedly, the cook dazzled his fans with his beautiful house.