“This is my favorite song on this album”

Enrique Iglesias has teamed up again with Descemer Bueno for the launch of his next album, which includes several lyrics by the Cuban singer and composer. It was the “We went away” singer himself who revealed this through his Facebook account, where he posted some posts in reference to the Spaniard’s next album, which will be released at the end of March.

After El Alfa confirmed that he has a collaboration with Enrique Iglesias, Descemer confirmed that he is behind his lyrics with fellow Cuban composer Jorge Luis Piloto.

“Thank you God for so many opportunities. This is my second song with maestro Jorge Luis Piloto. This is my favorite song from this album, which is about to be released this coming March 29”assured the Cuban.

In another publication on the same social network, he confirmed that the song “Llórame un Río”, by Enrique Iglesias with Belinda, features his composition and that of the Cuban singer-songwriter Waldo Mendoza.

Additionally, Descemer added that he had the opportunity to work with Belinda in the past on the song “Love at First Sight” with Los Ángeles Azules. “Thanks to them I had two #1s on regional Mexican charts, which I thought would be impossible to achieve, but God can do everything,” commented the Cuban.

It should be remembered that Descemer Bueno has worked with Enrique Iglesias for more than a decade and together they have collaborated on several occasions. The first single from this album that is about to be released, “This is life” with María Becerra, also bears the seal of the famous singer-songwriter and Omi Hernández.

