This is Olga Danilovic, Jan Oblak’s professional tennis girlfriend

The goalkeeper of Atlético de Madrid, Jan Oblak has been in a romantic relationship for months with one of Serbia’s most promising tennis players, Olga Danilovic. A few days ago, the Slovenian was seen hand in hand with his partner in the center of Madrid, taking advantage of one of its most commercial streets to shop.

The tennis player, just turned 23, is ranked 125 in the ATP ranking and won her first singles title in 2018 in Moscow despite starting as a lucky-loser. In addition, she comes from a family of high-level athletes, since she is hDaughter of the legendary Sasha Danilovic, one of the best European shooting guards of the 90s. Her mother was also a professional basketball player and her grandfather was Bozovic, a defender for Partizón.

Last year, Oblak even showed up on the courts at Roland Garros to cheer on his partner in one of the tournaments he is most excited about.. The experience was positive, as the Serbian tennis player managed to pass the qualifying phase and reached the third round.where she fell against the seventh seed, Ons Jabeur, in three sets.

At 1.82 meters, Danilovic is one of the tallest players on the circuit, which allows her to differentiate herself with her serve and her forehand (she is left-handed). In addition, she has great leg agility and, although she has not finished establishing herself among the elite of the women’s circuit, She managed to be the first tennis player born after the year 2000 to win a tour tournament.

On their respective Instagram accounts, the two have left signs of their love and great harmony. The last one in her case was to congratulate the Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper on her birthday, while He congratulated Christmas hugging his partner with a beautiful mountainous landscape behind him.