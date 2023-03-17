This is PANito, the strange mascot of the National Action Party

Racking your brain with your ideas? we introduce you to PANito, the strange and “super original” mascot of the National Action Party that has originated several memes on social networks.

PANito, the mascot of the National Action Party

If you haven’t seen it, here we present PANito, the strange mascot that the National Action Party brought out to interact with your followers on different social networks.

Photo: Twitter (@SoyPANito24) // PANito, the mascot of the National Action Party.

Photo: Twitter (@SoyPANito24) // PANito, the mascot of the National Action Party.



That’s right, it’s about a piece of wholemeal box breadliterally, wearing a blue cap with the classic logo of the National Action Party (PAN).

But more than causing tenderness among users of social networks like Twitter, He has provoked ridicule for his appearance and even because he wears a pair of left-hand tennis shoes (a great irony if you think that he represents a right-wing party).

Who is Panito?

PANito, the mascot of the National Action Party, He has his own Twitter account.from which share publications made by different members of the blue and white teamlike Marko Cortés himself, or from the different PAN headquarters in the country, like the one in CDMX.

But he still makes his own content, since it publishes images in which it appears in the different events of the political partyas well as supporting the proposals of its deputies and senators.

Photo: Twitter (@SoyPANito24) // PANito, the mascot of the National Action Party.

Photo: Twitter (@SoyPANito24) // PANito, the mascot of the National Action Party.

Photo: Twitter (@SoyPANito24) // PANito, the mascot of the National Action Party.



In fact, PANito still has its “rebellious” side (note the sarcasm) and criticizes President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. And from time to time it joins other movements such as 8M.

But as we told you here above, more than feeling identified with the ideas of the PAN mascot, people started making memescriticizing its design and even the “originality” of those who created it.

Here are some of the ones we found from PANito:

Meme of PANito, the mascot of the PAN. Meme of PANito, the mascot of the PAN. Meme of PANito, the mascot of the PAN. Meme of PANito, the mascot of the PAN. Meme of PANito, the mascot of the PAN. Meme of PANito, the mascot of the PAN.

What do you think of the new mascot of the National Action Party?

It may interest you