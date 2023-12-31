This is reflected in her contract what Cristina Pedroche charges for ringing the bells

Cristina Pedroche does not charge a special amount for ringing the bells, it has always been stipulated in her contract with Atresmedia and this is reflected in each renewal. It has been the presenter’s tenth bell and despite the fact that every year great expectations are created for the money that comes in, sources consulted in AS with the network reiterate that the presenter has everything reflected in her employment contract. No matter how many times I explain that I have a network contract with Atresmedia and that all my jobs (including the Campanadas) fall within my monthly salary, the people who want to criticize are going to do it anyway, the presenter said in an interview in El Mundo. .

The last time Cristina Pedroche renewed with Atresmedia was on February 25, 2022, she did so with a long-term commitment. After that January, Antena 3 became the channel that the majority of Spaniards chose to eat their grapes. There were 7.5 million viewers and a screen share of 37.9%. The trend continued in the chimes of last year and she also won with Alberto Chicote as a couple. The night in which Cristina Pedroche showed the world her pregnancy attracted 5,235,000 viewers on the screen, a 33.5% share. They dropped 1,073,000 spectators compared to the previous year, but maintained the lead.

Your competitors

This year the challenge is the same, to maintain leadership over other chains. Some of its competitors have changed their names precisely seeking to make a splash. Ramn García has been on La 1 along with Ana Mena and the world champion Jennifer Hermoso. On Telecinco and Cuatro, those in charge of ringing the bells were Marta Flich and Jess Calleja, who replaced Marilo Montero and Risto. Cristina Pardo and Dani Mateo have repeated in La Sexta. In the regional ones, the following have stood out: the influencer Laura Escanes and the singer Miki Nez have said goodbye to 2023 on TV3, Alicia Senovilla and Jota Abril have done so from Telemadrid; while the comedian Manu Sánchez and the soccer player Olga Carmona have been on Canal Sur.

ephemeral dress

And tonight the presenter has surprised again with her dress. She leaves no one indifferent. She already advanced something and she was leaving clues of what we would see in the last days. In an interview in El Confidencial on December 29 she explained: Between the speech and the dress I prefer the speech. The dress in the end is the hanger that makes people pay attention and see it, but the important thing is the words we say. The dress is an ephemeral and superficial thingTherefore, I try to make it as deep as possible and to stay with people in some way. I’ll give you a new clue: this year it is the most ephemeral dress of all. We’ll see how next year we put it to Dabiz. And so it will be. Now the challenge is for Dabiz for December 31, 2024.