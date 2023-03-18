This is Televisa’s formula to take advantage of its soap opera leading men

Televisa is one of the Mexican bets As far as television content is concerned, it only has the best telenovelas in all of Latin America, but it has caused some problems by always using the same actors.

That is why it is very common to see gallants like Gabriel Soto, José Ron, David Zepeda and Matías Novoawho are the most frequent in the various projects of the San Ángel television station.

It was the famous Flor Rubio who on this occasion has revealed why Televisa always uses the same leading men in its soap operas and television projects.

Televisa and its leading soap operas

Matias Novoa



It turns out that the journalist from Fórmula Espectacular has revealed that more than Televisa’s strategy, it is more because the actors have exclusivity and keep them, so the company wants them to keep working.

For his part, journalist Joel O’Farril expressed: “Yesterday, in an interview that Gabriel Soto gave us, he told us that he would start a telenovela in April and well, we stayed that far. Hours later we found out that The story that Gabriel Soto was talking about, without revealing the name to us, is the new production by Rosy Ocampo that bears the title of Overcoming Guilt”.

In addition, he made it clear that Gabriel Soto will now be super busy, since the telenovela will be available at 8:30 p.m. and will replace “Pienso en ti” that premiered this week, and in addition to Gabriel Soto, it will also star Matias Novoa.

Gabriel Soto is exclusive to Televisa



“And it strikes me that both in the case of Gabriel Soto and in that of Matías Novoa, well, he is a talent who is practically doing novel after novel. In the case of Matías, for example, he did ‘La Herencia’, last year, He rests for a few months and returns to the forum to record ‘Cabo’ and right now, practically two or three months later, he would be returning to the forums under the baton of Rosy Ocampo,” said the same journalist.

Televisa’s strategy

Jose Ron



The journalist O’Farril explained that Televisa does not want to waste its male talent, since they are from project to project making the television station look bad, without new faces.

“It’s a bit what Joel says, but like Televisa is turning them around because they have exclusivity,” the host Flor Rubio has detailed.

It is not for less that in social networks they have already begun to criticize that Televisa has parked itself with the same male faces as always, among them: “How will Gabriel Soto do to participate in all Televisa projects?”, “Enough is enough by Gabriel Soto”, “Again them?”, “Already put others”, “What the hell the same actors as always”, among many others.

