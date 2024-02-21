This is the Cuban-style Siri virtual assistant

The young man Hector Adriel Stupidon his Instagram profile Chronicles of a Cubandedicated some fun videos to show what the virtual assistant Siri would be like, if someone from the Caribbean island had designed it.

Héctor begins his video by asking Siri about the climate in Cuba and Artificial Intelligence showed off its mastery of street language: “The weather is going to be really bad.”

Another of Siri’s responses that surprised the Cubans is about the reasons why the orders have not arrived at the warehouse. She assures that everything is “the fault of the Blockade.”

If the virtual assistant had been created by a Cuban, it would recognize Miguel Diaz-Canel as “el singao” and his wife Lisa Cuesta like “la Machi”.

He would also master the most popular jokes, differentiate state restaurants from private ones, know everything about immigration issues and master in detail how much ETECSA invoices.

Héctor’s video has accumulated more than 62 thousand views on Instagram and received numerous comments that inspired the young man to publish a second part, also very funny.

What other features do you think it would have? Siri If a Cuban had made it?