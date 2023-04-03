This is the first medicine designed for patients intolerant to statins

The use of Bempedoic acid (a medicine to reduce cholesterol) can be used in patients intolerant to statins (drugs that can reduce cholesterol). This drug reduces bad cholesterol, decreasing heart attacks and coronary procedures, according to a clinical trial run by the Cleveland Clinic.

El bad cholesterol It can accumulate in the walls of blood vessels, creating blockages and increasing the risk of heart attack or stroke. Statins are the standard treatment of first line for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases and works to reduce the levels of cholesterol in the blood. It has been shown in many studies that statins reducate the risk of stroke, heart attack and death when administered to patients with or without a history of cardiovascular disease.

Statins are the first-line standard treatment for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. Photo: Shutterstock

However, some patients fight with adverse side effects such as: muscle pain, headache or weakness that they prevent the use of statins at recommended doses.

El Bempedoic acid is approved by the FDA (Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos de los Estados Unidos), by its acronym in English), as an additional treatment to help reduce cholesterol in patients with certain conditions. The rehearsal, called Clear Outcomesis the first to explore whether bempedoic acid could reduce cardiovascular outcomes.

The studio included a 13,970 statin intolerant patients between December 2016 and August 2019, on 1,250 sites in 32 countries. To participate, patients and their doctors were asked to confirm that the patient could not tolerate statins. All participants had LDL-c levels of 100 (mg/dL) or more, and a previous cardiac event or other risk factors.

Statins continue to be the cornerstone of risk reduction in patients with high LDL cholesterol. Photo: Shutterstock

Participants were randomly assigned to take 180 mg of bempedoic acid or a placebo daily. In addition, if they did a follow-up during an average of more than 3 years. The primary result of the study was a composite of cardiovascular death, heart attack, cerebrovascular accident or coronary revascularizations (a procedure to open the blocked arteries).

During the investigation, the different types of cardiac events were analyzed separately, determining which Bempedoic acid reduces heart attacks by 23% and coronary revascularization by 19%.

“Until now, there is no medicine designed specifically for patients intolerant to statins”, says the lead author of the study, Dr. Steven E. Nissen, academic director of the Heart Vascular & Thoracic Institute at Cleveland Clinic. “If statins continue to be the cornerstone of risk reduction in patients with high LDL cholesterol, this is a great advance for a population that needs statins, but suffers from annoying side effects”.

Bempedoic acid differs from statins in that it is not activated until it reaches the liver. This limits the effects of the drug on muscles or other tissues or organs, reducing the likelihood of secondary effects reported with statins.

The investigators signaled that The 20-25% reduction in bad cholesterol reported for bempedoic acid is less than the 40-50% reductions typically achieved with statins. “In general, these results reveal that bempedoic acid can make a significant difference in the risk of serious cardiac events for patients who cannot tolerate statins”, says Dr. Nissen.

The hallazgos will be presented during the 72nd Annual Scientific Session of the American College of Cardiología in Nueva Orleans and will be published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Steven E. Nissen He is a cardiologist, researcher and defender of patients’ rights. He was head of the cardiovascular medicine service at Cleveland Clinic, and director of the intensive coronary care unit. He also performs in the critical cardiac care unit. (I)