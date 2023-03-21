Last January, the Kings League reached an average of 253,700 viewers in a total of 11 broadcasts.

Since its launch, the Amazon platform has been experiencing significant growth and today it is one of the most relevant spaces for content creators.

Ibai Llanos is, today, one of the streamers most popular in the history of Twitch.

Next weekend the Kings League final will take place, the Fut 7 tournament developed by Gerard Piqué and Ibai Llanos, which, in the words of the former Barcelona central defender, will seek to break a new Guinness record.

Little by little, Twitch continues to consolidate as one of the most important platforms for content creators and more specifically for those who develop ideas from video games.

In the midst of this context, platforms and/or spaces such as Twitch, YouTube and Facebook Gaming (which even no longer exists), at the time, began to gain ground, although, to this day, it is clear that the site from Amazon is the most popular on the market.

Since its launch in 2011, Twitch has been undergoing tremendous transformation and growth.being the arrival of the pandemic the period in which, probably, it has had the greatest impact in terms of the number of its users and, above all, the time in reproductions.

According to agency data 3AW, Currently, Twitch spends around 60 million hours of views per day.

From this perspective, we are talking about an increasingly competitive market and one that, moreover, is transforming over the years, thanks, to a large extent, to the great repercussion that content creators -also called “streamers”- are having. which, today, are on the list of the most popular among young people, such as Ibai Llanos, AuronPlay, Rubius, among many others.

This is the Guinness record that the Kings League seeks to break

Without a doubt, the name of Ibai Llanos is one of the most outstanding among the wide range of streamers that dominate the market; a content creator who already has more than 15 million followers and who is constantly among the main trends in social networks.

However, at the beginning of the year, a new tournament emerged on Twitch under the name of Kings League, which, in essence, deals with a fut 7 tournament organized by Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué, former central defender of Barcelona FC, the which became the content that left the most views on the platform, in January.

Now, the gaze is set on the final of the tournament that will arrive next Sunday, March 26 at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, ​​which is why a very striking campaign was carried out a few days ago on the outskirts of the building.

Not satisfied with the success that this competition is having, Gerard Piqué, according to what he explained, is looking for the Kings League to break the Guinness record by bringing together the largest number of people with costume masks.

At the moment, the record is 30,050 people wearing a mask during the same event, which was established in 2015 by a large crowd wearing smiling face masks at the Philippine Arena Complex north of Manila.

