This is the house and the neighborhood where Lionel Messi was born

The one that was his home from a very young age It is located in the southern area of ​​Rosario, on Calle Estado de Israel 525. A two-story home that was his maternal grandparents’ house where he grew up and strove to become the star player he is today, until he left for Barcelona.

The street where Messi was born begins and ends several times, interrupted by large avenues, open fields or parks, but it does not change its name, although in the past the section between Ayacucho and 1º de Mayo was part of Lavalleja street.

At that height, the street is not very wide, about five meters wide, through which two cars can hardly pass in parallel, and it is short, about 25 meters long. And there, in the house marked with the number 525, Lionel Messi was born on June 24, 1987.

Sin Mordaza visited the house and the neighborhood