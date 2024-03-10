This is the Oscars Governors Ball: the menu of the exclusive party after the Oscars

When the Oscars approach, Los Angeles becomes a magnet that brings together all types of talent and whose attraction transcends cinematography. Everything revolves around the Californian city, the magnetic center being a Dolby Theater that can already be considered a temple and custodian building of the history of the seventh art. There are some Oscar Awards that fly by the clock, but that last three and a half hours: enough time for the roars of the bellies of those present to be unleashed.

And since the best talent on the planet is there, they will be able to kill their hunger immediately at the exclusive party that, every year, follows the gala. It comes to be called Governors Ball. This dinner delights, literally, all those lucky ones who are invited to participate in it 1600, the current edition. This year, like the last 30, the catering is the responsibility of the prestigious and renowned Austrian chef Wolfgang Puck.

From Jabugo to California

The menu is an amalgamation of well-thought-out dishes from all over the globe: more than 60 dishes and desserts prepared by a team of 120 kitchen professionals. If there’s a way to travel sitting at a table, it definitely goes through the Puck kitchen. As they have confessed to EFE both the virtuous chef and his son, also the cook Byron Puckyou can enjoy a great diversity of origins in the preparations that find their great jewel, precisely, in the Spanish gastronome.

We love Spain and Real Madrid, Puck Sr. acknowledges. In fact, it is the second time that Cinco Jotas 100% Iberian acorn-fed ham makes an appearance at the Dolby Theatre. The first was in 2019. It’s absolutely perfect and it won’t be the last time I’ll offer it on the gala menu., he then expressed. No sooner said than done. Now he includes it again: We are going to continue enjoying ham every year while our master cutter Ral Garrido can accompany us and teach us the perfect cut of his thin slices. From Jabugo to California.

The issue is not just about the ham. It is known that they have 90 kilos of smoked salmon, the same figure for chicken, beef and sea bass. Since meat without sauce is dry, they also have almost 75 liters of soy sauce. The shopping list, which will require several bags and carts, ends as follows: 27 kilos of mushrooms, 18 kilos of shrimp or cauliflower, a whopping 100 ducks and a thousand bao buns.

Complete menu: five seasons to miss

The meal will begin, according to The Pass, with 10 dishes served on trays. Here the starters will reign: spicy tuna tartare with sesame and miso, steak tartare with pav potatoes, vegetarian options (the toast with butter and honey, fennel jam and cream stands out) and vegan (carrot, mushroom and edamame gyozas). At this point, small wagyu burgers with cheddar and remoulade sauce will also arrive and pizzitas.

Enlarge Mario Anzuoni REUTERS

Then comes the turn of the small plates: two cold and seven hot. In the first section, a salad of beet, goat cheese and citrus shallot vinaigrette and another of falafel, green chickpeas, herbs, coconut labn and lemon vinaigrette. In the second: macaroni and cheese (at cheese and black pepper), stewed chicken with black truffle, wagyu beef with apple purée and celery and yuzu ponzu saucegrilled sea bass with marinated artichokes and Veracruz sauce and pea agnolotti.

They will also be offered sweets in this point. Among them, vegan paulova with persimmon persimmon, bourbon and cinnamon, and a chocolate and cherry tree, raspberry gel, cherry vinaigrette and black sesame. As for the drink, Prince Robert of Luxembourg will offer a select range of Bordeaux wines; and, as in any celebration, worldly or heavenly, there is no lack of champn: in this case, in charge of the brand Miraval Flower. And Mexican tequila, you don’t know what time dinner ends and the party begins.

The structure that Puck has imposed on dinner is curious. Guests will be able to stroll through five themed spots, each with different dishes. The positions will be Fish & Chips, Crispy Rice Bar, Chinois On Main, a wood-fired pizza oven and, finally, the aforementioned gem: Bar de Pastoreo y Paella, which would become a kind of elite beach bar. Here, in addition to the ham, there will be, among other dishes, potato omelette with romesco sauce and peppers, allied olives yes, olives, a vegetable paella, another chicken paella, clams, mussels and chorizo ​​yes, chorizo.

Then he dessert. Here you move between the classic, with candy, panna cotta raspberry and almond and dark chocolate, and the innovative, such as popcorn with sweet infused ravioli or creamy salted caramel and calamondin orange puff. These are some of the names on the endless list of dishes with which to finish the meal. To finish, miniature and chocolate Oscars. After these days, when they consult with the doctor, the doctor will not know what to tell the people. poor creatures both Yuck, yuck.