This is the personal life of Emma Stone, the Oscar-winning Poor Creatures actress

The first time I had a panic attack I was sitting at a friend’s house, and I thought the house was on fire. I called my mother and she brought me home, and for the next three years they just wouldn’t stop. I would ask my mom to tell me exactly what the day was going to be like, then she would ask again 30 seconds later. I just needed to know that no one was going to die and that nothing was going to change.. With these words in an interview with The Wall Street Journal Emma Stone told how her existence was conditioned from a very young age by panic attacks, which caused her difficulties in relating to others.

And although I received professional therapy, it was in the performance where I found a lifeboard to hold onto to find stability and tranquility that they needed it so much to stop suffering. Thus, he began to attend theater classes during his childhood, while continuing to study, despite not having a great interest in formal training, in which he said he continued to fulfill out of pure responsibility.

Until finally she decided to find her way along this path and while she was still a child prepared a PowerPoint presentation titled Project Hollywood in which she explained that she wanted to move to Los Angeles to try her luck as an actress.. Her mother moved with her to California and, there, as she herself says, she appeared at every possible audition in search of a role.

His first success

After several more modest interpretationsfame came with the production The Amazing Spider-Man in 2011where, precisely, I met the one who would be one of her great loves, co-star, Andrew Garfield. Both maintained a relationship that was highly documented by the media and to which put an end to it in 2015.

Jealous of her private life and very reserved about everything that has to do with it, in 2017 she became excited again, this time with a worker from Saturday Night Live, Dave McCary. With the He got married at the beginning of 2021after getting engaged in December 2019. And on March 13 they became parents of a girl: Louise Jean McCary.

She was the highest paid performer in the world in 2017 and the magazine Time He included her in the list of the hundred most influential people in the world. Additionally, for her performance as an aspiring actress in the romantic musical La La Land, by Damien Chazelle, Stone won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a SAG and a BAFTA, for best actress. But for her, her success is keeping her feet on the ground, to which she says her environment, the one she protects so much, contributes to. I am blessed with a great family and great people around me who could kick me in the shins if I ever got lost for a minute in the clouds. I’ve been very lucky in that sense.