This is the personal life of Margot Robbie, the actress who was not nominated for the 2024 Oscars for Barbie

One of the biggest controversies unleashed after the announcement of the finalists competing for the Oscar in each category was the absence of Margot Robbie in the nominations for the statuette that awarded the Best actress. Barbie was left out of the betting, consummating, along with Greta Gerwig’s non-appearance in the list of the golden eunuch for Best Director, Barbie’s failure in her aspirations to steal the show at the Dolby Theatre. But that wouldn’t knock Robbie down. Who knows his past knows it.

The performer was born in Dalby, Australia He grew up on a small farm. The world of work knocked on his door very soon: Her father left home never to return when she was five years old. leaving her with her three brothers and her mother alone against the world. She had to lend a hand to her. And they did it.

The rise to Hollywood and their discreet marriage

He did not stop working to earn some money at home, combining his job with his studies and the acting bug. I tried my luck as a secretary, a saleswoman at a surf shop and a Subway, and cleaning houses.; At 17, that stage worm was already insatiable: he moved to Melbourne in search of opportunities. And he found them. She achieved national fame by playing Donna Freedman in Neighbours for 311 episodes, trampoline that made him jump in Oceana and land in the United States who knows if to keep a promise.

The rest is history. After his successful stint in the Pan Am series, among others, The wolf of Wall Street, Yo, Tonya, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Babylon y Asteroid City. When they asked him to play Barbie She had already become the highest paid actress in the world.

He had time in this whole process of finding love: He married in 2016 with Tom Ackerleya British film producer with whom she is also co-founder of the production company LuckyChap. Although they have always chosen to take their relationship along the path of discretion, something that, by the way, they achieve, They have not stopped attending many events together either.. Robbie takes his lead. With her husband, on a farm or at the Oscars.