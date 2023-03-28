This is the possible setlist that The Killers would play in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023

There are bands that, despite the fact that they frequently come to Mexico, we are always happy to see them on this side of the pond, no matter how many times they visit us. And among them we have The Killers, who will return to our country to headline neither more nor less than Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023, one of our favorite festivals.

As you will remember, in 2022, Brandon Flowers, Ronnie Vanucci Jr., Dave Keuning and company gave several concerts in Mexico. The Arena Monterrey and the Foro Sol of CDMX were the venues where The Killers played as part of their tour Imploding the Mirage. However, Less than a year after those shows, the Las Vegas band will return and that excites us a lot.

The Killers will return to Monterrey to play at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023

And it is that this year, The Killers will continue promoting their most recent record materials: Imploding the Mirage y Pressure Machinewhich surprised us because they showed us a much more mature facet of the band and, in particular, because they collaborate with artists like Bruce Springsteen, Phoebe Bridgers and Weyes Blood.

That is why we are excited about the concerts that will be given on March 30 at the VFG Arena in Guadalajara and on April 1 at the Palacio de los Deportes in CDMX, as there will surely be a lot of new songs and hits that we all know. . But this time we want to talk in particular about the possible setlis that The Killers would play in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023.

Here we leave you the possible setlist of The Killers for Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023

We know that the setlist of the various bands if they play in festivals or by themselves, and the same applies with The Killers in Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023. The thing with Brandon Flowers and company is that they always change the songs and the order in which they play them live (because you know, it would be boring to play the same songs every night). And the truth is that it is very difficult to hit the exact setlist.

Fortunately, the band always puts together a set list that fully covers their huge discography, as include songs from his most recent studio albums with the classics of his career. But hey, put together the playlist and review these great songs very well, because this is the possible setlist that the Killers will play at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023.

“My Own Soul’s Warning” “When You Were Young” “Jenny Was a Friend of Mine” “Smile Like You Mean It” “Shot at the Night” “Run for Cover” “The Man” “Somebody Told Me” “Boy” “Runaway Horses” “Shadowplay” “For Reasons Unknown” “Runaways” “Read My Mind” “Dying Breed” “Caution” “All These Things That I’ve Done” “Spaceman” “Human” “Just Another Girl” “Mr. Brightside”

What do you think? What roles do you think are missing or left over? Either way, We are sure that The Killers will give a great show of that next April 2 at Fundidora Park, when they close Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 with a flourish. They are ready?

