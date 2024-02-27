This is the XL Bully: the dangerous dog with which David Raya protects his house from robberies

The indiscriminate robberies in celebrity homes have alerted the football world. After some of the great world stars, such as Lewandowski, Benzema, Ángel Correa and Cristiano Ronaldo, among many others, suffered the wrath of thieves -some even with family members inside the home- other professional colleagues have gotten to work to try to avoid situations like these.

The goalkeeper of Arsenal and the Spanish National Team, David Raya, opted for a method somewhat less traditional than the typical cameras: a dog. Specifically, the breed is XL Bully, a type of dog that has been banned in the United Kingdom after having carried out several attacks. in recent years.

Raya’s case is totally different, since the janitor has received a certificate of responsible owner and Goku, as the animal is called, receives continuous training from a company that has 35 years of experience and charges, according to The Sunapproximately 20,000 pounds for the service.

The dog has lived in a secure cage since he was taken in a year ago. He’s had it since he was a puppy. All the owners are worried, but David is a responsible owner, he wants to be responsible with him, said one of the company’s workers. The condition to be able to have them is that they are neutered, microchipped and in a safe place, in addition to civil liability insurance. Furthermore, in public spaces they must be on a leash and muzzle and cannot be sold, bred orgifted or abandoned.

All this controversy around this type of dog began in 2017. Four XL Bullys injured a child in Liverpool and their owner was arrested. Years later, in 2021, a ten-year-old boy was also killed by a dog of the breed, an event that has been repeated in the last three years on more than ten occasions with mixed luck.