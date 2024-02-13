This is what a camera captured about the plane crash in Florida

MIAMI .- The tragic accident of a plane private car that crashed into a semi-truck traveling on Interstate 75 last Friday near the city of Naples resulting in two deaths, was recorded on the camera from another truck that was passing through the area.

The driver of the trailer, Alfonso del Nodal, witnessed how the jet was flying very low and was getting dangerously close to his vehicle. “I saw him coming in the rearview mirror, getting closer and closer, until he crashed and I braked, because he was going to fall, he was going to fall,” said Del Nodal, who emerged unharmed from the plane crash, as reported by NBC 6.

The plane had taken off from Ohio University Airport bound for Naples, in southwest Florida. However, Shortly before going down, the pilot alerted the control tower that he had a serious problem.

In the video you can see the aircraft appearing flat on the left side and suddenly colliding with a cargo truck. In a fraction of seconds, the fire engulfed the device. Some people got out of their vehicles to offer help.

Victims of the plane crash

Three passengers managed to escape from the hull of the burning aircraft, but when questioned by another driver who crossed the lanes, they confirmed that the pilot and co-pilot were still on the incinerated plane. Both died after the accident.

The victims of the fatal accident were identified by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon. They were pilot Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, and Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach.

The people who survived are crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans, 23, of Jupiter, as well as passengers Aaron Baker, 35, and Audra Green, 23, both of Columbus, Ohio, authorities confirmed.

Murphy was trying to land at Naples airportwhen an emergency occurred, according to a recording of his communication with an airport controller.

The Bombardier Challenger 600 plane crashed in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Naples.