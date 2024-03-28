This is what a stupid Cuban is like in the United States

Onel Aparicio, who identifies himself as El Pacho viral on social networks, has done his thing again by sharing a parody of the challenge viral “I am cuban”, which consists of listing the customs that identify the people of the island. But he has decided to give it a touch of humor by revealing the behaviors of the “nonsense” Cuban, resulting in a hilarious video that is causing a sensation on TikTok.

“I’m a stupid Cuban and of course I bought this beast and I don’t care how I’m going to pay for it later, but I already have it, and now that the dealer“El Pacho begins by saying viral in the video, next to a big car.

“Of course I was waiting for the work permit to arrive to work, now I have the work permit but what I don’t have is the desire”he says at another point in the video.

“I’m waiting for my residence to arrive so I can pack my bags and get lost with everything I do, I didn’t come here to make a life, my life is there” or “All the jobs I’ve lost are because they told me I have to I enter at 8 in the morning, but at 5 in the morning I am in line at the food track“, are two other customs of the pamplinous Cuban according to El Pacho viral.

And to top off this fun video, he says: “I already had a fight with those who helped me get to this country and lent me the money, they are no one to complain to me and tell me what to do”.

The video exceeds 300 thousand views on the Cuban’s TikTok account (@elpacho_viral) and they left comments such as: “The reality of many”“You missed me, I’m a stupid Cuban and I don’t have a car but I already have two chains around my neck”, “I wish I could mention someone”, “Missed: I don’t know what I’ll eat tomorrow but I have my chain around my neck”, “The reality Beats fiction” or “The best thing I’ve ever seen.”