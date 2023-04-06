tz stars

From: Lisa Klugmayer

Split

For years, Nadja Abd el Farrag only went public in a wig. In the last few years then the “liberation strike”, as she calls it herself. Now the ex of DSDS boss Dieter Bohlen shows up more and more often without a hairpiece.

Hamburg – Nadja Abd el Farrag (57) became known as a friend of DSDS boss Dieter Bohlen (69). She was his backing singer and they fell in love. The two were a couple until 2001. In terms of career, Naddel has tried a few things since then and the 57-year-old has also changed quite a bit visually. Because more and more often she can be seen without a wig.

This is what Dieter Bohlen’s ex Nadja Abd el Farrag looks like without a wig

It feels like Nadja Abd el Farrag has done everything in show business that you can do. She was in Playboy, at the jungle camp, wrote cookbooks, got locked in the “Big Brother” container with other celebrities and ended up in 2016 and 2018 with “Get Out of Debt”. But not only has a lot happened in her vita since the separation from Dieter Bohlen, Naddel has also changed on the outside.

Because Nadja Abd el Farrag always wore a wig on public appearances to cover her frizzy hair. Eight years ago she showed herself without a hairpiece for the first time and since then she has been going “topless” more and more often. In several interviews she called it a “liberation blow”.

Dieter Bohlen – The nastiest sayings of the DSDS boss Dieter Bohlen is an absolute fan favorite – probably also because of his nasty sayings. The former DSDS boss did not fall on his tongue, always has a saying in store and polarizes with his often nasty comments – mostly against innocent DSDS candidates. Here are the nastiest sayings from DSDS boss Dieter Bohlen.

Nadja Abd el Farrag shows up without a wig: fans celebrate their natural look

Her fans also think that she can leave her wig in the closet more often. Whenever Nadja shows her natural hair on Instagram, for example, compliments come from her fans. “Everything done right – looks much younger and more natural,” writes a follower, for example, after her visit to the hairdresser. “I’m thrilled, great” or “Much better than before? Pure nature, make more of you!” or “Beautiful” is other comments.

From “beautiful” to “disfigured”: German celebrities before and after their cosmetic surgery View photo gallery

By the way: RTL is now drawing the first conclusions from the public dispute between Dieter Bohlen and Katja Krasavice. The new DSDS episodes are no longer available in advance in the media library on RTL +. Sources used: Instagram/nadjaabdelfarrag_official