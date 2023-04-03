This is what Snoop Dogg and Angelina Jolie would look like if they lived in Cuba

AI will move about 16 billion dollars in the world economy.

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to grow especially by people, who are recreating some situations in order to show how they would look outside of reality. This is the case of a publication on Facebook, where they showed how an AI recreated celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Will Smith and Angelina Jolie if they lived in Cuba.

Artificial Intelligence is defined as the combination of algorithms raised with the purpose of creating machines that present the same capacities as the human being.

In this sense, a technology that is still distant and mysterious to us, but that for a few years has been present in our day to day at all hours, Therefore, the consulting firm PwC estimates that in the next 10 years, AI will move about 16 billion dollars in the world economy, which is why many consider it the greatest challenge and the greatest opportunity that humanity has today.

Currently, there are some AIs that are specialists and image generators, which is a system capable of generating images from scratch using machine learning algorithms.

On the other hand, according to data from Gartnerthe global trade value derived from artificial intelligence is estimated to total $1.2 trillion in 2018which represents an increase of no less than 70 percent compared to 2017.

Celebrities watching in Cuba, according to IA

As has been the case in recent months, people are starting to generate content using AI. This is the case of a post shared on Facebook, where it is shown what various celebrities would look like if they currently lived in Cuba.

The post, which does not explain that AI used the creator, shows images where you can see Snoop Dogg, Will Smith, Angelina Jolie, Elon Musk, among others, in the streets of the poorest places in that country.

“An artificial intelligence was asked what this group of celebrities would look like if they lived in Cuba. And this was the result, for you to see”, says the publication.

The images drew attention, since the contrast given by the AI ​​is very real, where you can see Beyonce and Angelina Jolie, with their haggard faces and skinny, disheveled builds, on the streets of Cuba.

Likewise, the publication showed celebrities such as Roiling Downing Junior, Donald Trump, Morgan Freeman, Keanu Reeves, Jason Momoa, Brad Pitt and Lionel Messi, posing in torn clothes, shoeless and with gaunt faces.



Without hesitation, the publication went viral and generated various comments from people, who were amazed by the precision of the technology.

In this sense, it is not the first time that people recreate images like this, because on one occasion it also went viral as an AI has recreated from television programs as an example El Chavo, Mexico states like villains from a Marvel movie, or even this technology has written a horror Pikachu movie.

In summary, this technology continues to amaze us and not only because of its use for entertainment content, since AI is also being applied in sectors such as health, which is helping specialists to discover diseases or even treat them.

