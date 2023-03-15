This is what you will spend in Vive Latino 2023

Data from a survey carried out by the Condusef show that a person who attends a concert spends between 500 and 800 pesos on transportation or parking, food and drinks.

The general minimum wage is 207.44 pesos per day, therefore buying in Phase 1, which has a cost of 2,388 pesos, is equivalent to 11.5 minimum wages.

According to data from the National Household Income and Expenditure Survey (ENIGH), Mexicans allocate 14 percent of their income to leisure activities such as going to the movies, theater, concerts, amusement parks, or museums.

There are those who would do anything to attend a concert, but this hobby is not cheap since the cost of the tickets depends on the artist and the location of the venues, prices that can range from 300 to 5,000 pesos.

Vive Latino 2023 will take place next Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19, an event that promises to be a great festival of Ibero-American music. Artists such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Los Bunkers, Plastilina Mosh, Kinky, Café Tacuba, among others, will be present at this festival. It was in 1998 when the first Ibero-American Festival of Musical Culture Vive Latino was held, since then it has become a musical benchmark.

Regarding access, Ticket prices range from 2,388 in Phase 1 to 3,800 in Phase 4. But if we compare the subscription prices of 2019 (1,760 pesos) and 2020 (1,990 pesos), we can realize that this year the increase was at least 5.73 percent more. According to Inegi data, inflation for live shows and cultural events in May 2022 was 9.11 percent.

But it is not only the cost of the ticket, going to a concert implies a series of expenses such as transportation or parking, food, drinks and even souvenirs.

So that you can control your expenses, we recommend:

Always buy your tickets in authorized centers, avoid resale.

Keep a budget for food and drinks.

If you have a car, avoid franeleros and locate the parking lots.

Have an assigned budget if you are going to use Uber or safe taxi.

In 2016, according to data from the Condusef, the Mexican live music market generated 22.8 million dollars, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.1 percent. While in 2020 our country reached 229 million dollars from ticket sales.