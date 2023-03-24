This laptop is at a mini price thanks to this offer signed Cdiscount

If you are looking for a laptop in a refurbished version, know that the Cdiscount site offers you to have one for less than 300 euros only.

Take advantage of a great offer to seize on a refurbished laptop at Cdiscount ! Displayed at the average price of 599 euros on the French e-commerce site, the Dell Latitude E7480 sees its price plummet to exactly 297 euros; i.e. an immediate discount of 300 euros from the online merchant.

For information, the delivery of the product is free at home and the purchase of the product allows you to have free McAfee antivirus for a period of one year and valid for three devices. In addition, it is possible to pay for the laptop in four instalments and Cdiscount suggests its Cdiscount at will program which gives the possibility of benefiting from express, free and unlimited delivery.

Cdiscount: the Dell Latitude E7480 laptop is at a very reduced price, take advantage of it!

Offered in a black color, the Dell Latitude E7480 is a portable PC intended for versatile & multimedia use. The device does not have an optical drive, it comes with its charger and a battery in good condition.

This refurbished Dell Latitude E7480 laptop is equipped with 8 GB of RAM, a 480 GB hard drive and an Intel Core i5 processor. There is also an anti-reflective LCD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, an AZERTY type keyboard, a 4-hour battery and the Windows 10 operating system.

Finally, the Dell laptop associated with the Cdiscount offer benefits from a 6-month warranty.

Click here to take advantage of the Cdiscount offer on the Dell Latitude E7480 laptop

BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.