This Lord of the Rings heroine returns to Marvel after 15 years

The Marvel Cinematic Universe started 2008 with a bang. The first two superhero films in the blockbuster series were released in cinemas within just two months. Iron Man starring Robert Downey Jr. proved thanks to box office earnings of over $585 million as a real hit. In North America, the MCU’s debut was the second highest-grossing film of the year. The incredible Hulk however, had to deal with something more than $263 million to be satisfied. And while Iron Man was treated to two sequels, to date, the Hulk’s unique appearance has remained in a solo film.

Marvel Cinematic Universe: A Hulk Solo Movie? The license makes it difficult

Before the company MarvelEntertainment Acquired by Disney for $4 billion in 2009, film licenses and distribution rights for individual superheroes were awarded to the highest bidder. For example, Spider-Man ended up at Sony. Due to an agreement with Disney, the friendly spider from the neighborhood nevertheless part of the MCU.

It’s the same with the Hulk. Here are the distribution rights Universal, which makes the realization of a new solo film with the green, grumpy giant difficult. However, individual characters from the 2008 film continued to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Cinematic Universe: This star returns after 15 years

There would of course be the Hulk himself, who in the original is still from Edward Norton (American History X, Fight Club, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) and has since Marvel’s Avengers portrayed by Mark Ruffalo in 2012. Tim Roth, who plays antagonist Emil Blonsky aka Abomination in the film, reappeared in Shang-Chi (2021) and the Marvel series She-Hulk on Disney Plus.

And now, after 15 years, it should Liv Tyler to return. The daughter of Steven Tyler, lead singer of the band Aerosmith, was extremely popular in the 1990s and 2000s. Appearances in films like Armageddon (1998) and not least her role as Arwen in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy made her a world star. In captainamerica 4 Should she now play her part? The incredible Hulk record again.

As scientist Betty Ross, she also has a celebrity father in the MCU. At General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who until his death by William Hurt was played, it is another character who appeared repeatedly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This role will be in Captain America: New World Order taken over by Harrison Ford. The Marvel blockbuster is scheduled for May 2, 2024 come to German cinemas.

Source: The Hollywood Reporters