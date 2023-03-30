This makes it faster to go through check-in and security control

Berlin.

During the Easter holidays, German airports are expecting large crowds. To ensure that your holiday starts as stress-free as possible, here are some useful tips for handing in your suitcase and security check.

When many people want to fly somewhere warm during the holidays, the airports always become the bottleneck. Long queues at check-in counters and security checks can get on your nerves just before the long-awaited start of your holiday – when the clock is ticking and departure is getting closer and closer.

After all: You have a bit of it in your own hands to make the way to the plane more relaxed. That’s how it’s done:

1. Not at the last minute:

The busier it is, the larger the time buffer between arrival at the airport and departure should be. Many people travel, especially at the start of the holiday season. Accordingly, it may take longer to get to the gate. Those responsible at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER), for example, advise travelers to be there around two and a half hours before departure with a view to the Easter travel season.

2. Security check timeslot:

At some airports, travelers can reserve time slots for the security check in advance, during which they can then use their own passage and, at best, avoid long queues in front of the security check.













There is an opportunity around BER and at the airport Düsseldorf, where the service was only newly introduced. As well on Frankfurter Airport has been testing such an offer since mid-February.





3. Check in yourself:

Who doesn’t know them, the long lines of vacationers with their suitcases in front of the counters? These can be avoided with online check-ins. This allows travelers to create their own boarding passes and save them on their smartphones. Or the airline has a check-in machine at the airport where you can choose your seat and print out your boarding pass.

And the luggage? Some airports also have baggage machines, where the waiting times are often shorter than at the counter. For example, the Lufthansa corresponding machines at the airports in Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin and Stuttgart.

If you want to know whether such an offer also exists for your own flight, you should look for “self-service” or “self-check-in” offers on the airline or airport websites.

Some airlines offer their customers to check in their luggage the night before. Of course, this only makes sense if you live near the airport. The additional route the day before saves you the time for checking in your luggage at the start of your holiday.

4. Prepare hand luggage:

This applies above all to liquids that travelers have with them. Therefore, briefly and concisely, the most important key data again from the aviation industry association BDL: Only containers with a maximum content of 100 milliliters each are allowed, which are stowed together in a resealable, transparent bag that must not have a volume of more than one liter.

Scissors and pocket knives with blades longer than six centimeters are not permitted in hand luggage, nor are razor blades or petrol lighters.

5. Fill the tub(s) right away:

Some airports are still struggling with staff shortages, including at security checks. But: Not only too few employees can cause long queues – the passengers also sometimes have their share in it.

For example, the checks often came to a standstill because air travelers first had to be asked to take their laptops, cameras or smartphones out of their hand luggage, as a spokeswoman for the Federal Police Inspectorate at Düsseldorf Airport recently said said. “This can easily be avoided if electronic devices are placed separately in a second box right at the beginning,” says the spokeswoman. Employees and other passengers would be grateful.

By the way: jackets and coats also belong in the luggage tubs. And the bag with the liquids too. (dpa)





