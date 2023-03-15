This means new GPT-4 for chatbots

Yesterday morning Openai showed up the new generation of GPT, ain that powers both Chatgpt and Bing ai, and the new features of GPT-4. Here are three new features in the new generation of GPT:

GPT-4 can see

The new generation of GPT has got “eyes”. GPT-4 will be able to describe, categorize and analyze input images. In one of the examples Openai showed, an image of a bunch of helium balloons tied to a weight on the ground was fed in and the question “what happens if the strings are cut?” was asked. GPT-4 responded with “the balloons would fly away.”

Photo: OpenAI

The image analysis in GPT-4 can be used for more than just asking simple questions. In the app Be My Eyes AI is being used to help the visually impaired by describing what the mobile phone’s camera sees, in some of the examples shown, Ain read out a restaurant menu and gave directions inside a gym.

GPT-4 even succeeded transform a simple sketch on what an admittedly simple website would look like, to html code that produced the desired website.

GPT-4 can write more

The new generation GPT will be able to handle much more text. Common Chat GPTs handle inputs of 3,000 words, and can generate as much. GPT-4 will be able to handle up to 25,000 words, in both what is input and what it generates.

Ain has also become more creative, and should now be better able to collaborate with inputs and learn the user’s way of writing to produce, for example, song lyrics and movie scripts. As an international colleague said, “say a little prayer for those who moderate self-publishing on Kindle.”

GPT-4 is smarter

The question of whether GPT-4 is actually smart, or is just better at guessing which word fits best in a sequence, is a philosophical discussion for much smarter people to take care of. What we can ascertain is that GPT-4 has become better than its predecessors in passing various tests and exams. For example, in a standardized test for lawyers in the US, the old Chatgpt ranked in the worst ten percent, while GPT-4 managed to make it into the top ten percent.

Photo: OpenAI

GPT-4 can currently only be used in the paid version of Chat GPT, which costs around SEK 200 a month, and you are still limited to 100 messages per four hours. According to Microsoft, GPT-4 should also be used by the ai chat in Bing, which is still free, but you need to queue to access it.

IDG News