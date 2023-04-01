This Sunday, the newspaper EL DIA comes with everything

As every Sunday, in the printed edition of EL DIA, reports, opinion articles and special notes on various topics.

Among the highlights, there will be a special report on sexual contacts with adolescents and how the crime has changed over the years. Consensual relations and age, what the law says. The media cases

Another of the special notes will be the renewed generation, where the 60 years of today are for many who reach this age like the 40 of yesterday. There are many people from La Plata who support this theory with a hyperactive life.

In addition, the writer Sergio Sinay analyzes the real dangers of Artificial Intelligence.

Another of the reports deals with the process of deceleration of economic activity in the Region, according to a study by the Faculty of Economic Sciences of the UNLP.

Also the search for jobs with testimonials from young people who are part of the unemployment in the Region, the progress of the trade courses and what are the demands for jobs