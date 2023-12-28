This Thursday will be one of the days with the highest vehicular traffic

Transportation authorities alert all travelers who are preparing to drive to reach their destination before the end of the year holiday.

Triple A predicts that this Wednesday will be one of the busiest days of this travel season.

According to a report from the organization, this Thursday and next Saturday, December 30, will be the days with the highest vehicular traffic, so drivers are recommended to start their routes before lunch time or after 7 p.m.

Triple A projects that almost 104 million people will drive to their vacation destinations during these dates.

This is an increase of almost 2 percent compared to last year and the second record figure after 2019, when 108 travelers arrived at their destinations by car.

Drivers are expected to pay about the same price for fuel as they did last year this season, when a gallon of gasoline averaged $3.20 a gallon on Jan. 1.