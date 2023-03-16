This trick makes reheated pizza delicious

A fresh pizza steaming out of the stone oven is hard to beat. We reveal how you can also heat up pizza perfectly.

The cold pizza from the night before is left over and you would like to warm it up? The problem: In the microwave it becomes limp and limp – crispy is different. The result from the oven is usually no better: the pizza is dry instead of juicy.

Cold Pizza: Proper Storage

Before reheating your pizza, you should make sure that it has been properly stored beforehand. Place leftovers in the refrigerator immediately, preferably in an airtight container lined with kitchen paper, such as a lunch box or Tupperware, or on a plate covered with cling film. Pizza slices will keep there for about two to three days. You can also freeze the pizza slices, which will keep them for about two months.

Warm up the pizza – in the pan

The pizza is particularly easy to heat up in the pan. This method is quick and works without much effort. All you need is a frying pan with a lid or some aluminum foil.