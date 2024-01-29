This was the spectacular party

Time flies, and if you don’t tell them Miss Dayana and her partner Mariowhich last weekend they celebrated in style daughter Victoria’s second birthday. For this special date for the beautiful family, the happy parents prepared a great party for their girl, which had all kinds of entertainment and fun to celebrate the little girl’s two years.

Thanks to the social networks of the guests and the proud mother, we were able to witness all the fun they had on this special day. An important event in which there were also VIP guests such as Lenier Mesa or Heydy González, among others, who did not want to miss this celebration.

In the images that the Cuban singer posted on Instagram stories we can see the parents entering the party hand in hand with the hostess, who was beautiful for the occasion.

In addition, there was no shortage of live music, food and dancing. Of course, the party had all kinds of activities to entertain the birthday girl and her guests, who judging by the images, had a great time.