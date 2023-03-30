This wireless Logitech mouse is getting a very low price for a limited time

Good deal on a wireless mouse on the Amazon site! At the moment, the M330 Silent Plus is offered by the e-commerce site for less than 15 euros.

It is on the occasion of an open-ended offer that the e-commerce giant Amazon gives its members the opportunity to buy a wireless mouse at a low price. In effect, Logitech M330 Silent Plus available in a black color is sold at exactly 14.50 euros.

In addition to this offer, the e-tailer is also offering a 33% discount on a 3-month subscription to the Xbox Game Pass service for PC. And for information, there are no additional shipping costs in the case of delivery to a relay point for the wireless mouse.

Supplied with a nano USB receiver and an AA battery, the M330 Silent Plus from Logitech is a mouse that incorporates SilentTouch technology allowing the reduction of click sound by 90% and ensuring superb performance. The Swiss brand accessory also has a wireless range of 10 meters, high precision performance and an intelligent cursor on most surfaces.

Compatible with devices running Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, and Linux, the Logitech M330 Silent Plus has a precision touch scroll wheel that lets you scroll through pages with line-by-line precision to be quieter and more durable than other materials.

