This year’s E3 fair has been cancelled

It’s been a little under a year since E3 announced its big return since the pandemic paralyzed the world. But after several major defections from not least Sega, Ubisoft and Tencent announced The Entertainment Software Association today informed its members that this year’s version of E3 is officially cancelled.

Two separate sources have confirmed that the organizers had the news announced via email today and the ESA has subsequently also issued a public statement which reads as follows:

“This was a difficult decision because of all the effort we and our partners put toward making this event happen, but we had to do what’s right for the industry and what’s right for E3. We appreciate and understand that interested companies wouldn’t have playable demos ready and that resourcing challenges made being at E3 this summer an obstacle they couldn’t overcome. For those who did commit to E3 2023, we’re sorry we can’t put on the showcase you deserve and that you’ve come to expect from ReedPop’s event experiences.”

The event was supposed to be held between the 13th and 16th of June, but the organizers now feel that there is no basis for conducting the fair in a way that correctly represents the strength of the industry. Incredibly sad news for us all and the question now is whether this was the nail in the coffin for E3.

Do you think E3 will make a comeback in a few years, or is the concept done?