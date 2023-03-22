This Zelda extra is now completely free from Nintendo

The Game year 2023 is poised to be one of the most memorable of all time. With Hogwarts Legacy and Atomic Heart, two extremely controversial titles were released that made the headlines for days. Capcom proved with the remake of Resident Evil 4 that they master it, the survival horror series almost perfectly into modern times to adapt. In the wake of a direct, Nintendo simply released Metroid Prime Remastered, the best-rated game of the year so far. The first quarter of 2023 is almost over and delivered reliably. But it goes on seamlessly!

The gaming year 2023 is terrific!

The beta of the upcoming Action RPG Diablo 4 proved impressively that one of the most popular game series ever returns with full force. In Starfield, Bethesda dares an expedition into the vastness of the universe. And with Jedi Survivor We’ll soon be able to plunge back into another excellent Star Wars adventure, wielding lightsabers.





When will Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom be released?

However, all these spectacular releases fade into the background if you have a special fondness for a legendary game series in the truest sense of the word. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (buy now €57.52 ) will be released on May 12, 2023 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. In the run-up to this release, quite a few owners of the hybrid console are likely to play the predecessor extensively again.

Also popular with PC games readers Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Size Gameplay Changes shall change Hyrule Zelda Producer Eiji Aonuma has promised brand new gameplay mechanics for Tears of the Kingdom that might even transform Hyrule! charming Cosplay from Princess Zelda shortens the wait time new game The cosplay scene is looking forward to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with great outfits.

Nintendo is giving away free extras for Zelda fans

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is considered one of the best video games any times. Nintendo recently released a gamer’s guide to the action-adventure free as PDF (download here) in the web. The English version of the manual originally included with the Explorer’s Edition, along with the stunning artwork completely free of charge. This unexpected surprise should help make the wait for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom just that little bit more bearable.