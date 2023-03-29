Thomas Gottschalk now on Instagram: “I’ll explain how you filter out the wrinkles”

Now he’s doing it!

Show-Titan Thomas Gottschalk (72) has long been strangers to social media. But now he’s on Instagram.

The television legend exclusively to BILD: “Friends, I’m walking steeply now, at an advanced age! After rediscovering love in my late sixties, the second step follows: Instagram! Everyone who is out there obviously only wants one thing: to encourage other people. Want this too!”

That’s why: “Here’s my last post analogously in BILD to everyone over 70: Forget ‘Storm of Love’, get rid of your riddle newspapers. Show your cool side, go digital and post what moves you. Your grandchildren will show you how it’s done!”

Gottschalk smiles. “But first fillers in the cheeks, a great tattoo on the calf and very important: operate on the tines! I’ll call Mike Krüger right away, not that he follows me with his classic ‘super nose’. I have it myself!”

His request: Follow me THEREAL.THOMAS GOTTSCHALK. We belong Together. While old people look out the window, we check our insta account. In a moment I will explain how to filter out the wrinkles.”

But: “Keep your hands off TikTok. You only break your bones when you dance…”