Thomas Hermanns: “Mariah Carey was the meanest thing I’ve ever experienced”

Why did DER actually never moderate “Wetten, dass…?”!?

Cult comedian Thomas Hermanns (60) has said goodbye to the stage of his “Quatsch Comedy Club”, but he still loves the big show appearance: he moderated the presentation of the “Radio Regenbogen Award”, which has been could not take place anymore, but had a good celebration in the Europapark Rust and at the end also had quite a blasphemous anecdote in store.

“It’s so awesome to finally be back here after four years,” he called out to the 1,500 guests in the hall. “It was the longest prolonged orgasm of my life.”

Hermanns, once in top form, couldn’t be stopped. Excited, he chatted his way through the evening and didn’t skimp on one or the other sardonic remark. For example about Sönke Wortmann (63). The star director (“Der Vorname”) held the laudatory speech for ZDF man Jochen Breyer (40), who was awarded for his critical Fifa documentary “Geheimsache Qatar”.

Star director Sönke Wortmann (left) with ZDF presenter Jochen Breyer Foto: Agency People Image

Wortmann interpreted the dress code as “festive evening wear” with gray trousers and a woolen polo shirt. When he left the stage with Breyer, Thomas Hermanns thanked him and said, while the guests applauded: “Yes… you can dress up for a gala like this!” Ouch! Of course, Wortmann stuck to his outfit choice and ignored the comment over a glass of wine.

However, one thing really enraged Hermanns, as he says himself, even though the experience was years ago: meeting a pop diva! “Mariah Carey was the nastiest thing I’ve ever experienced,” Hermanns explained, exclaiming, “I finally have to tell you that!”

December 2005: Mariah Carey rocks the stage at the “Bambi” awards in Munich Foto: Getty Images

And the moderator gets started: “Mariah was a guest at Bambi 2005, which I moderated. At 3:30 p.m. she was supposed to come to the seat fitting. When she wasn’t there at 3:45 p.m. and afterwards, the following happened: the sofa was removed from the stage scenery, carried four floors up to Madame’s room, she sat on it once, then the sofa was carried down again and we started two hours later.”

Bambi 2005: Hermanns (left) moderated the gala together with Bettina Zimmermann and Sky Du Mont Foto: picture-alliance/ dpa/dpaweb

Hermanns continues: “She annoyed us all incredibly. And then she comes to the performance and says, very friendly, ‘Hi’, as if nothing had happened.”

Fortunately, the comedian no longer has to bother with such calibers.