Those involved in the Black Wallstreet Capital case were linked to the process

Black Wallstreet Capital facilities in CDMX. (Special)

Result of progress in investigations against the company Black Wall Street Capitalthe Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) obtained the link to proceedings against five people.

Is about Juan Carlos Reynoso -of Peruvian nationality-, Hernan Samper Richard —originally from Argentina—, Juan Carlos Minero Alonso, Jose Antonio Rodriguez Garcia and Jose Luis “N”, the latter born in Mexico. The subjects were arrested on March 15 of this year, after a search of the company’s facilities in the Anzures neighborhood.

The crimes for which it was determined to continue the judicial process against him are against health, possession of firearm and cartridges for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces, and operations with resources of illicit origin.

Black Wallstreet Capital, located at 104 Cuvier Street in the aforementioned neighborhood, in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, was registered, regulated, and supervised by the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV).

Three of the detainees are Mexican, one more is Peruvian and the other is originally from Argentina. (Special)

According to the registry of sanctions of said authority, Black Wallstreet Capital (registered under the company name BWC Independiente, SA de CV) had been penalized on August 23, 2022 for 806 thousand pesos because they did not have any guidelines or guidelines for the dissemination of the financial products they offered, as well as the activities and services they provided or the commissions they charged for them.

According to the guidelines under which the firm was registered, it had to fulfill the functions of the figure of Investment Advisor, among which are:

– Provide regular and professional securities portfolio management services, making investment decisions in the name and on behalf of third parties.

– Provide regular and professional advice on investment in securities, analysis and issuance of investment recommendations on an individual basis.

The CNBV issued a sanction against the company in August 2022. (CNBV)

After several complaints filed by individuals, as well as field work by the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) of CDMX, the Central Strategic Investigation Prosecutor’s Office requested a search warrant.

“Activities related to crimes against health are possibly carried out at said address, through acts of commercialization of narcoticswhich were corroborated with field work by SSC police officers”, were the first hypotheses of the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office.

After the inspection of the property in the Anzures neighborhood, elements of the capital corporations, as well as elements of the Secretary of the Navy of Mexico (Semar) and the National Guard (GN) assured Short and long weapons, as well as possible narcotics and at least $168,000 in cash,

