Thousands of migrants regroup in southern Mexico bound for the United States

MEXICO CITY.- About 2,000 migrants They regrouped again in the south of Mexico to advance towards the north, after accusing the Mexican government of having deceived them and not giving them documentation to move freely through the country after they agreed to dissolve a massive caravan in the expectation that the authorities would regularize their situation.

The group left with about 6,000 people on Christmas Eve from Tapachula, almost on the border with Guatemala, on the eve of a high-level meeting between Mexico and the United States where new measures were agreed to control the growing migratory flow that the region is experiencing. The caravan walked about 100 kilometers for just over a week to Mapastepec, still in the state of Chiapas.

On January 2, the group was dissolved by the authorities after the migrants voluntarily agreed to be transferred to different immigration facilities to stay and process their cases, explained Roberto González López, head of the office of the National Institute of Migration. Migration (INM) in Chiapas.

The official did not make clear what type of procedure would be carried out but he did say that there would be no immediate deliveries of humanitarian visas or immigration documents that allow transit throughout the country, as occurred with other caravans.

However, the migrants trusted that this would be the case and that with the new papers they could continue heading north.

When they realized that their documents did not allow them to leave the state of Chiapas, many chose to regroup in Arriaga, 250 kilometers from Tapachula and where they arrived by different types of public transportation. Arriaga is the last town on that highway before leaving the state of Chiapas towards Oaxaca.

“Immigration lied to us, they promised something when they didn’t keep it, they just wanted to break up the group, but they were wrong because we are all here and we are going to walk,” said Salvadoran Rosa Vázquez.

Vázquez was taken by immigration agents to a shelter in Huixtla, but she assured that they only gave her a document to move through Chiapas, a state filled with migrants and where job opportunities for foreigners are scarce while they wait to regularize their situation. That’s why many prefer not to stay there.

Coritza Matamoros, from Honduras, agreed to be transferred along with her husband and two children on immigration buses because she believed she would be taken to Mexico City and that they would grant her some regularization document.

“They deceived us a lot, they made us believe that they were going to give us access to Mexico City and it was a deception, when we arrived at the shelter… they made us sign papers by force, they did not treat us well, they treated us badly,” he accused .

migrant caravan with a child-AP Migrants arrive in Villa Comaltitlán, state of Chiapas, Mexico. AP/Marco Ugarte

Agreement was not fulfilled

Activist Luis García Villagrán, who accompanies the group, said that there was a formal agreement with the National Migration Institute to regularize the situation of vulnerable families and groups that did not occur.

According to what he reported, what did happen was the separation of families by different institutions in the Mexican southeast “and that caused serious problems” because some migrants do not know where some of their relatives are. For this reason, he asked to investigate “illegal acts” in the treatment of migrants and that the officials found responsible be punished.

García Villagrán indicated that the objective is to reach San Pedro Tapanatepec on foot, already in the state of Oaxaca, a remote town more than 300 kilometers from the border with Guatemala where up to 14,000 migrants accumulated in October 2022 and were being processed by the authorities and to whom they were given different documents for their stay in Mexico.

Illegal crossings decrease

In 2023, the region registered an unprecedented migratory flow that could not be controlled despite the US’s attempts to open new channels to reach the country legally, while at the same time toughening the consequences of doing so irregularly.

After the high-level meeting at the end of December between Mexico and the US, US authorities indicated that Mexican controls were increased, which contributed to a sharp decrease in illegal crossings into the US.

In addition to forcing migrants to get off the trains, Mexico resumed flights and bus transfers from the north to the southern part of the country and restarted return trips to Venezuela for migrants from that country.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said a financial shortfall that led the immigration agency to suspend deportations and other operations had been resolved. He did not give further details.

More than half a million migrants, many of them Venezuelans, crossed the Darién jungle this year, on the border between Colombia and Panama. Mexico detected more than 680,000 foreigners in an irregular situation from January to November, according to official figures. In addition, a record of more than 140,000 people requested refuge in the country in 2023.

Source: With information from AP