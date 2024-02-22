Thousands of users affected by massive telephone and internet failure in the US.

Thousands of users of the American company AT&T have had their mobile phone services interrupted this Thursday, according to several media outlets in that country.

The failure has been reported, to a greater extent, in more than 70,000 lines of that company at 9:00 amin accordance with DownDetector and cited by Telemundo 44 Washington.

“Our network teams took immediate action and three-quarters of our network has been restored so far,” the company said.

They also assured that they were “working as quickly as possible to restore service to remaining customers.”

According to CNN who interviewed Eric Goldsteindeputy executive director for cybersecurity at the Federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, are “working closely with AT&T to understand the cause of the outage and its impacts, and stands ready to offer any necessary assistance.”

So far the causes of this interruption are unknown, none of the entities involved have said anything about the reasons.

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantisclarified, in a press conference, that his office had contacted AT&T, who told them that they were working to get customers back online, but that they were focusing on restoring emergency services.

Several experts assured the CNN that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will almost certainly investigate this week’s incident.

“Operators are required to report their outage numbers over time, and the commission can track the number of consumers and cell sites and things like that,” a former FCC official said.

“The FCC will want to know what caused it so they can learn from it. And if they find misconduct or wrongdoing or just poor quality of network oversight, they are free to act,” he said.

T-Mobile and Verizon customers also reported problems with their services. Other regional services like Cricket, Consumer Cellular, Boost Mobile were reportedly struggling.

At the end of this note, according to data compiled by the monitoring site DownDetector, Approximately 25,000 customers continued to report interruptions in their service.