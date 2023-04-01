Three Britons including ‘dangerous tourist’ Miles Routledge, 23, seized by notorious Taliban secret police – Reuters

DANGER Tourist Miles Routledge is one of three Britons taken hostage by the ruthless Taliban secret police.

The 23-year-old is caged alongside charity doctor Kevin Cornwell, 53, and a Briton who runs a hotel for aid workers in the Afghan capital Kabul.

A Foreign Office spokesperson told the Mail on Sunday evening: “We are working hard to ensure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and supporting the families. »

Show-off Miles, who calls himself a “Lord,” posts videos of himself walking around some of the most dangerous places on earth.

In August 2021, he sparked fury after traveling to Afghanistan for “a vacation” as he fell into the hands of the Taliban.

The Brummie was then evacuated from Kabul on a British government flight, smiling as he left the tarmac alongside desperate Afghans.

Last March he traveled to Ukraine as Russia invaded, telling The Sun: “I could be turned into a red mist at any moment, but I would say it’s safer than Birmingham. »

More recently, he filmed himself on Brazil’s uninhabited Snake Island where 4,000 deadly vipers creep.

The Loughborough University graduate, from Sutton Coldfield, later appeared in videos firing American-made assault rifles alongside Taliban fundamentalist terrorists.

His last social media activity was on February 27, after being in Dubai ‘in transit’ between flights to Afghanistan – one of many trips he has made to the war-torn country in recent months .

It is now in the hands of the Taliban’s Directorate General of Intelligence (GDI), its horrific secret police unit.

When The Sun tried to ring his mobile, it disconnected, while his Instagram was disabled.

It was not known where he was being held last night and mum Susan said she had not heard from him.

Nurse Kevin Cornwell, a married father from Middlesbrough, was arrested during a raid on his hotel by officers from the feared group on January 11.

Taliban operatives accused him of having an illegal handgun in his room safe at the Darya Village hotel, popular with Western aid workers.

His family said Kevin – in Afghanistan for 11 months working as a doctor for free healthcare providers Iqarus International – had obtained a license for the gun from the Taliban government.

The hotel’s British manager, whom the Mail on Sunday agreed not to name at the request of his family, was also arrested in the raid.

Scott Richards, an experienced negotiator with Presidium Network, a British non-profit organization that works in conflict zones, says the trio are well cared for and in good health.

But there are concerns about Kevin’s health as he needs medication.

He told the Mail on Sunday: “The obvious concern here is that the detainees have not been granted access to consular officials or international observers. »

The Sun has approached the Foreign Office for comment.