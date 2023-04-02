Three Colombians dedicated to “drop by drop” loans were arrested in CDMX

Among the detainees there are three Colombian citizens. Photo: FGJCDMX

The Attorney General of Justice of the Mexico City (FGJ-CDMX) reported that they arrested five members of a criminal cell dedicated to money loans with excessive interest charges, better known as “drop by drop”

In a statement, the FGJCDMX indicated that according to the investigations carried out by the personnel of the Relevant Affairs Investigation Prosecutor, it was established that in two addresses located in the Peralvillo neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office and one more in the Pedro Xalpa neighborhood, in Azcapotzalco, “possibly a criminal group dedicated to usury under the modality known as drop by drop”.

According to the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office, it was known that “the lenders, some of them of foreign nationality, offer from five thousand to 500 thousand pesos; while collectors are recruited in Mexico City”.

Investigations by the FGJCDMX indicate that these loans were made to low-income merchants or families who may be charged violently plus interest, “which is very high.”

The local Public Ministry specified that in two buildings located in the Peralvillo neighborhood, “two large bags with green vegetables in bulk and approximately 311 bags with the same material were seized, in addition to at least 95 doses of what could be cocaine; a vehicle, a firearm, driver’s licenses, passports and identifications from both Mexico and Colombia”.

In these searches Jhonatan Iraldo “N” and Óscar Daniel “N”, both Colombian citizens, as well as Lizbeth Angélica “N” and César Augusto “N” were arrested.

In the third property, located in the Pedro Xalpa neighborhood, the elements of the capital’s prosecutor’s office secured around 399 bags with possible marijuana and almost 676 more bags with white powder, with characteristics typical of cocaine; a passport of Colombiaand eight business cards that read: “Instant loans” with various amounts and interests.

Authorities found marijuana and cocaine at the homes. Photo: FGJCDMX

He was arrested at the scene Wilmar Ernest “N”another Colombian citizen, who along with the other four people, were made available to the social representative of the Relevant Affairs Investigation Prosecutor’s Office.

The arrest of these five people is added to the other three made by the Secretary of Citizen Security of the Mexico City on March 30 at the mayors of Benito Juárez, Miguel Hidalgo and Gustavo A. Madero.

In the operation, it was possible to secure several doses of drugs, telephone equipment, a money counter, two vehicles, one of them modified, and almost 200,000 US dollars. These three people were also engaged in making loans “drop by drop”.

This was found by SSC officers from Mexico City. Photo: SSCCDMX

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (driving) refers that the loans “drop by dropis a system of express credit through shell companies, without the need for a contract.

“If the interested party agrees, in one day they receive the requested amount, the only requirement being to have a business and have official identification. These loans usually have an allegedly low interest, of 10 or 20% per month and others of 1 or 3% per day,” the Commission detailed.

He added that “because the amount borrowed and the interest generated are charged on a daily or monthly basis, little by little the debt becomes unpayable, that is when the threats to the victims begin and their merchandise is even stolen to demand payment.”

Meanwhile, those affected cannot file a complaint because the loan It is done by word of mouth, and according to the capital authorities, those who participate in this method use a cell phone application to keep track of who owes them and how much.