Three dead in Florida after small plane falls on mobile homes

CLEARWATER — a man of Florida The 72-year-old was about to go to sleep when he heard “an incredible roar” and fell to the ground, covered in insulating material and broken glass, narrowly surviving the fall of a small plane that leveled his mobile home and destroyed the trailer next to it.

The pilot and three people on the ground died when the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 crashed at the Bayside Waters mobile home lot Thursday around 7 p.m., authorities said.

The plane’s pilot reported engine failure shortly before it crashed, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported Friday.

Firefighters have not reported how many people were inside the double-span motor home when the plane hit the ground, setting the entire structure on fire. However, the FAA confirmed Friday that two people died.

“The aircraft was found in one of the structures,” said Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers.

The pilot reported an emergency to St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport shortly before the plane went off radar about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of a runway, Ehlers said. The airport is located about 11 kilometers (7 miles) southeast of Clearwater.

Joe Miller, wrapped in a blanket and still shivering hours after the incident, told the Tampa Bay Times that he made his way through the ruins of his mobile home, which was destroyed by the explosion, and was greeted outside by police. Flames leaping from the house next door.

After eight years in the trailer, in a large community of more than 55 members near U.S. Highway 19, Miller told the newspaper he didn’t know what he was going to do.

“The roof fell off and I don’t know what was left inside. I just know I’m lucky to be here,” she said.

Source: With information from AP