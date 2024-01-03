Three Florida cities among the best to fulfill New Year’s resolutions

MIAMI.- The New Year has begun and with it come new projects and goals, including losing weight, saving more money or looking for a better job. Sometimes the place of residence influences these new goals, and that is why the finance site WalletHub published a report with the best cities to meet the goals of 2024.

For this study, the firm evaluated 182 American cities based on 57 metrics ranging from exercise, different vices and healthy lifestyles, to income growth and employment prospects.

According to this research, Seattle, en Washington, It is the best city to prosper and fulfill New Year’s resolutions, with a score of 67.86 points, in which 100 represents the best conditions to achieve the proposed goals.

The “emerald city” has a low percentage of debtorsthanks in part to the strong job market and thriving technology industry, the report notes.

“As part of its strong focus on healthy living and an active lifestyle, Seattle offers easy access to fresh, locally sourced foodwhich can make it easier to maintain a healthy diet and achieve healthy lifestyle resolutions,” he adds.

Top five best cities to fulfill New Year’s resolutions

San Francisco, California, is ranked second among the best cities to fulfill New Year’s projects, with a score of 67.21. Residents of the “fog city” have the lowest average loan debt and the third highest credit ratio.

The entity also owns the lower percentage of obese adultsthanks to the active lifestyle and well-being approach of citizens, the study indicates.

“The mild climate and beautiful natural environment inspire people to participate in outdoor physical activities, which can help them maintain a positive outlook and reduce health costs,” says the analyst at WalletHubCassandra Happe.

In third position is Scottsdale, and Arizona, with an evaluation of 66.84 points. The “westernmost city in the West” has the highest number of fitness establishments per capita and the Lower monthly gym fees.

Additionally, it is surrounded by the stunning Sonoran Desert and several hiking trails, making it easy for residents to engage in outdoor activities or find a quiet retreat to improve their mental well-being, Happe maintains.

“Whether your resolutions involve career growth or changes in employment, the city offers a diverse labor market, as well as one of the highest average household incomes and the highest job growth rate in the country,” he adds.

The top five is completed Irvine and San Diego, Californiawith 64.76 and 64.53 points, respectively.

In what position are the cities of Florida located?

The December festivities, without a doubt, leave a few extra pounds behind and represent, in turn, a hit to consumers’ pockets due to the excessive expenses that arise during the celebrations.

After seeing the economy and lifestyle affected during the last days of 2023, citizens are making New Year’s resolutions, which can be met if they live in a city that has better conditions to help achieve them.

In this sense, three Florida cities are among the 25 best to meet the 2024 goals. Orlando It occupies sixth position, with a rating of 64.46 points.

Tampa It is in thirteenth place, with a score of 62.75; and Miami It is in twenty-first place, with 60.60 points.

The ranking of 25 of the best places to fulfill resolutions is completed by:

Fremont, California.

Salt Lake City, en Utah.

Austin, Texas.

San Jose, in California.

Atlanta, not Georgia.

Overland Park, a Kansas.

Huntington Beach, en California.

Portland, Oregon.

Madison, not Wisconsin.

Columbia, en Maryland.

Plano, Texas.

Virginia Beach, en Virginia.

Honolulu, in Hawaii.

Denver, Colorado.

Minneapolis, a Minnesota.

Boise, Idaho.

Las Vegas, in Nevada.

