Three hammerhead sharks wash ashore on Florida beach

Three hammerhead sharks caused stupor on Thursday when they reached the very shore of a Florida beach, where bathers could not believe what they saw.

The incident happened at dusk in Anna Maria Island​a barrier island located off the coast of Manatee County.

The video of the curious event shows a group of people standing on the seashore, enjoying in amazement the spectacle given by the three sharks flapping at their feet.

The images were shared on the Instagram account of lifestyle_miami and alwaysinflorida.

“An up close and personal experience with 3 hammerhead sharks for those who enjoy the beach on Anna Maria Island,” commented the author of the post.

“FGCU experts say the sharks are probably feeding on tarpon, bringing them so close to shore,” he added.

Some Internet users commented in the publication that the animals probably came there because they were hunting rays.

A young woman who claimed to be a certified diver said that they were very aggressive species.

It is common to encounter sharks off the coast of Florida, where even They approach people and mix with them.

Last September, in Miami Beach, vacationers experienced a great surprise when they witnessed the fight between two sharks, one of them hammerhead, a few meters from the shore.

A few days earlier, another group of bathers on a Pensacola beach came to the aid of a large shark stranded on the sand, which was returned to the sea.

On June 28, a Fort Lauderdale woman followed by hammerhead shark while paddling on board paddle surfing off the coast of South Florida, while participating in a charity race for cystic fibrosis.