Three hospital workers charged with the death of a young black man in the US

Washington, Mar 17 (EFE).- Three workers at a hospital in Virginia have been indicted this Thursday for the death of an African-American man who had been transferred to the medical center from a local jail.

Irvo Otieno, 28, died on March 6, while he was being received at the Central Virginia State Hospital, where he was sent from a Henrico County jail, according to local media.

With the charges filed today by the Dinwiddie County Prosecutor against the three hospital workers, there are already ten people connected to Otieno’s death who face criminal charges.

Seven Henrico Sheriff’s Office deputies were arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Otieno’s family, who had access to a video of the incident that has not yet been shown to the public, say that the young man was handcuffed and chained while suffering a mental breakdown, according to US media.

The prosecutor’s office told the court Wednesday that the young African-American man died of suffocation, after being suffocated to death by at least seven people who were holding him.

Otieno had been arrested and placed in emergency custody, used with individuals who may have mental illness, after being charged with assaulting a Henrico County police officer on March 3, local authorities said.

The day after he was arrested, Otieno was taken to the state hospital, where he later died.

The case of this young African-American comes just over two months after the death of Tire Nichols, a black man who was beaten to death by police in Memphis, sparking outrage across the country.

The US police have been accused by human rights organizations of using violence disproportionately towards the black population in the country.

Nearly a third of all people killed by police in the US in 2021 were African-Americans, despite being only 13% of the country’s population, according to the organization Mapping Police Violence.