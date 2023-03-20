Three men rob a 73-year-old in Duisburg’s Kant Park

Duisburg.

Three strangers knocked down and robbed a 73-year-old in Kant Park. The Duisburg detective is looking for the perpetrators.

Three men robbed a 73-year-old in Duisburg’s Kant Park on Saturday night.

Around Saturday noon, the senior reported the police of the attack: According to this, the strangers knocked him down and then searched his clothes for booty. They then fled in the direction of Friedrich-Wilhelm-Strasse with his wallet and cell phone.

The investigators from Criminal Police Office 13 are now looking for the trio and are taking tips from witnesses on 0203 280 0.

