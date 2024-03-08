Three people arrested in Florida for child abuse and transmitting it over the internet

A woman, her son and her boyfriend, residents of Boca Raton, Florida, were arrested for sexually abusing children and transmitting it over the Internet, to an audience that paid for this type of content.

The FBI conducted the investigation that led them to Walquiria Cassini, Matthew Cassini and Ryan Londono, who were arrested, local media reports.

On Tuesday, the FBI raided Cassini’s home and found cameras and tripods used to record the sexual abusealong with financial transactions related to the crime.

Palm Beach County Judge Donald Hafele admitted that the extent of these acts will never be known.

“Over the last 25 years, I have seen almost everything, so shaking the conscience of the court is frankly a difficult proposition at this point in the career,” he declared.

In response to a defense lawyer who noted that the filmed materials were not found, Hafele said that one day after the investigation began 33 videos were deleted from an online platform.

Additionally, he expressed outrage at the charges and ordered the defendants held without bail.

Report Daily Mail that in the case documents it appears that the files of the child abuse They were uploaded to a web server, and both it and the companies Amazon, Microsoft, PayPal and Zelle are cooperating with the investigation.

Walquiria Cassini, 30, an ultrasound technician, faces capital charges for abusing two children under the age of 10, starting when the youngest was only 5.

Her boyfriend Ryan Londono, 42, a computer professional, faces the same charges and is also accused of performing on camera for anonymous viewers on streaming platforms.

Matthew Cassini, Walquiria’s 20-year-old son, is also being prosecuted for the crime of sexual abuse.

The lawyer noted that the younger Cassini was not accused of filming the alleged abuse, but a prosecutor counterattacked by claiming he faced charges of having actual sexual relations with the boy.

Another case of sexual abuse It occurred in Monroe County, Florida. This Monday, a Baptist Church pastor was arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl.

The religious leader gave the teenager alcohol, made her drunk and made her pass out, then committed the crime in the church library.

Monte Lavelle Chitty, 62, who was the pastor at the First Baptist Church in the city of Marathon, called the police himself to confess to the incident.

Also in February, a man was arrested at Miami International Airport for possession of child pornography videos.

On his mobile phone, he had a video of a little girl between six and eight years old performing a sexual act with a man and other materials of a similar nature with minors.

Kevin Green, 54, was arrested when a Customs and Border Protection (CPB) officer discovered he had five videos of alleged child pornography on his cell phone.