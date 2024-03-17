Three people killed in another murder-suicide case in Miami

Two women and a man were killed during a shooting at a home in southwest Miami-Dade County, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

The incident took place during the night of this Saturday at the Windsor Ludlum Trail apartments located on Bird Road and 70th Avenue, he says. Local 10 News.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre Martinsaid that “all those involved in this tragic incident are located” and described the incident as “very tragic but isolated.”

According to the account of what happened, The officers, after responding to a call of shots fired to the emergency number around 9 pm, found a woman injured by gunshots at the locationwhich was outside the home.

While they were treating her, They felt another shot, coming from inside the building, and when they arrived they found another woman and a manwhich seemed to have been shot by him.

“During this situation, out of an abundance of caution, the residents of this condo building were evacuated and asked to remain vigilant while our special response team did everything necessary to bring this to a safe conclusion, so that there was no further loss of life.” lives,” said Officer Martín.

At the time of writing this note, no details were known about the victims, although police believe that the three shared a home in the same apartment unit.

Recently, several cases of murder-suicide have been reported in Miami, such as that of a Cuban family of four found dead in Hialeah.

According to initial investigations, the 60-year-old man shot dead his 50-year-old wife and their two children, an 18-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, before turning the gun on himself.

Also, A man shot himself to death in a house in southwest Miami-Dade at dawn last Wednesday, March 13, in front of his girlfriendwho was also wounded by the same fatal bullet, police reported.

Outside of Miami, A gunman killed three people in their homes in Philadelphia and then barricaded himself in a home in the capital of New Jersey.

The suspect was identified as Andre Gordon Jr26, who fatally shot his stepmother, his teenage sister and the mother of his children in Falls Township, eastern Pennsylvania, in shootings that spread to two homes, reported Local 10.