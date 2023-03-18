Three questions: How much can the sea rise when the glaciers melt

The warmer climate causes the ice on Earth to melt, causing sea levels to rise. It has already risen 20 centimeters, according to the UN climate panel IPCC, which on Monday March 20 presents IPCC 2023 – a summary of the six reports that the UN has presented since 2018.

The conclusion is that the global average temperature has risen 1.1 degrees, and this is entirely due to increased emissions caused by humans.

Faster melting

The Greenland ice sheet is getting thinner, the Antarctic glaciers are shrinking and almost all the glaciers in the mountains are on the way to disappearing. And the melting goes faster and faster.

In the video, you can see how much more the seas can rise, and what role it plays if the countries reach the climate goals. And what is the horror scenario in Antarctica that worries the scientists the most?