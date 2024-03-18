Three-year-old boy dies in Brooklyn

The NYPD is investigating after a 3-year-old boy was found dead in Brooklyn.

Officers responded to New York Avenue in Crown Heights around eleven p.m. on Sunday night.

There they found the child unconscious and with injuries to his head and neck.

They took him to the hospital where he was certified dead.

Investigators say the boy was with a family friend at the time, who was questioned by police.

_____________________

