Thus the extreme left heir of ETA governs in Pamplona thanks to the socialists

He radical left party EH Bildu considered the heir to the political arm of the defunct Basque armed organization ETA, took control of the mayor's office this Thursday. Pamplona (northern Spain) thanks to the support of the socialists, a fact that resonated at the national level.

The councilors of Socialist Party (PSOE) They gave their support to the left, which allowed the approval of a motion of censure that removed Mayor Cristina Ibarrola, from Unión del Pueblo Navarro (UPN, right), from power, replaced by Joseba Asirón, from EH Bildu.

Apparently local, the battle for control of Pamplona, ​​a Navarrese city known for its famous San Fermín festivities, resonated nationally, a month after the socialist Pedro Sánchez was re-elected as president of the Spanish government, thanks to the support of the radical left and several regional parties, including EH Bildu.

“This motion of censure is the hooded pact of (Arnaldo) Otegi (Bildu leader) and Sánchez,” denounced the leader of the right-wing opposition, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, from Madrid, alluding to the hoods worn by members of the commandos. of AND.

“Sánchez has taken the PSOE away from constitutionalism, away from common sense and dignity, Sánchez has chosen to end the year toasting Bildu,” Feijóo continued.

EH Bildu’s detractors criticize it for not unequivocally condemning the crimes perpetrated for decades by ETA, responsible for more than 850 deaths in its fight for the independence of the Basque Country and Navarra.

Bildu has among its ranks former members of ETA like Arnaldo Otegi himselfwho was active in the band in his youth.

ETA announced that it was leaving the armed struggle in 2011 and dissolved in 2018.

After the local and regional elections in May, the Navarrese branch of the socialists announced that they would not support EH Bildu and allowed the election of Cristina Ibarrola as mayor.

But the socialists changed their position and now allowed EH Bildu to come to power, which angered the right, in a context of high political polarization in Spain.

