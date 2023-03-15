Tiergarten Nuremberg: From the idea to the installation – students build boxes for bats

As the city of Nuremberg reports, the Insel Schütt middle school has handed over 16 self-made bat boxes to the city of Nuremberg zoo. Pupils in the 9th grade made the bat boxes last school year, and now the next grade has donated them to the zoo.

Together with the animal keepers Thorsten Krist and Simon Ludwig, the students hung up some of the bat boxes directly. They attached the boxes to suitable trees next to the ibex enclosure and above the monkey house.

Social and ecological responsibility in companies

“The idea of ​​building bat boxes came from a so-called trial project exam that students have to take in 9th grade,” explains teacher Michelle Podlipaev. “Last year the technology group had to work on the topic of ‘social and ecological responsibility in companies’ and develop ideas on how to contribute to this. Before building the bat boxes, the young people had already built nesting aids for birds – so they were already familiar with the individual work steps and techniques.”





When building the boxes, the students paid attention to the special requirements that a bat box has to meet. For example, it depends on the right choice of wood, a rain cover and the right size of the opening – it has to be big enough for the bats, but also small enough so that no predators can get in.

Guided tour to see the bats in the manatee house

After the boxes were in place, Dr. Ralph Simon, research curator of the zoo, guided the group through the manatee house and showed the students the flower bats (Glossophaga soricina) that live there. dr Simon has been dealing with the animals for many years and explained, among other things, which extraordinary adaptations bats have produced and why they are so important for intact ecosystems: “In tropical regions they are important seed dispersers and pollinators, for example of bananas or durian fruit. The bat species in our latitudes feed on insects and thus help to control pests,” says Dr. Simon. “We can learn a lot from these exciting animals and must protect them because they play essential roles in ecosystems around the world.”

Tiergarten as a valuable habitat for native bat species

As a Natura 2000 area, the zoo is actively involved in the implementation of the European biodiversity strategy in accordance with the EU bird protection and EU flora-fauna-habitat directives. Animal keepers Thorsten Krist and Simon Ludwig look after more than 650 nesting boxes in the zoo to preserve the native bird life. In addition, with the donation from the school, there are now a total of around 40 bat boxes. “There are around 25 species of bats in Germany, for example the noctule bat, the common pipistrelle and the brown long-eared bat live on our site,” says Thorsten Krist. “The large trees, some of which are centuries old, as well as natural rock niches and caves offer the flight artists valuable habitats,” adds Simon Ludwig.

With more than 1,400 species, bats are the second most species-rich group of mammals. With the exception of Antarctica and other polar regions, they are distributed worldwide and are found even on the most remote islands. They are the only mammals capable of active flight. The order of bats includes bats (Yangochiroptera), flying foxes (Pteropodidae) and horseshoe bats (Rhinolophoidea). Among them there are several families with many different species.